Giving Tuesday, the opportunity to provide donations to non-profits in the North State, is just around the corner and several organizations in Tehama County are hoping to be the beneficiaries of that “giving”.
A global movement, Giving Tuesday unleashes the power of people to transform their communities. It always falls on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving and this year it will be on Dec. 1. It is an online giving challenge to financially support non-profit organizations in Shasta, Siskiyou and Tehama counties.
Giving Tuesday dollars go further thanks to incentive prizes throughout the day. The Community Foundation of the North State have included the Tehama County Friends of the Library/Youth Services Fund in this year's Giving Tuesday movement.
“You know how hard this pandemic has been,” said Tehama County Librarian Todd Deck. “It’s been particularly hard for kids and families. The isolation from peers and support systems has, now more than ever, brought to light the importance of public libraries.”
This past year the Tehama County Library has provided kids summer reading programs, drive-thru story times, socially distanced story walks, drive-in video game nights, YouTube story time, and radio programs.
“We safely and successfully reopened our doors in July, and we have had a laser-focus on serving our patrons in person and remotely,” Deck said. “Now more than ever, we need your support to continue offering these quality experiences to kids and families in 2021. This year and next, due to the impact of the pandemic on our staffing and budget we need support from you to fund our programs.”
Another of the 12 non-profits in Tehama County included in Giving Tuesday is the organization, Tehama Together, which has been instrumental in organizing and promoting the county's 211 program, providing emergency education, promoting local agriculture through farmer markets, dinners and photo exhibits, and providing vouchers for the farmers markets, coordinating the distribution of donated goods, conducting Roundtable meetings and activities, awarding mini-grants, supporting homebound seniors and more.
Tehama Together will soon be celebrating its 12th anniversary of providing services in Tehama County through the volunteer efforts of its board at a cost of approximately $20,000 each year to cover operating expenses. The community organization has set a fundraising goal of $5,000 on Giving Tuesday.
“Please help us spread the word about Giving Tuesday,” Deck said. “Sharing this donation opportunity with your colleagues, friends and family can make a real impact for the kids and families we serve and the programs we provide in 2021.”
The Tehama County Library program plans on hosting eight different summer reading events all over Tehama County next summer - from bands to jugglers the program hopes to create memorable experiences and cultivate a love of reading safely outside or online, Deck added.
With a tax-deductible donation of $10 to $400 made online at www.northstategives.org/, assistance will go towards reaching helping several non-profits in Tehama County keep their doors open and programs continuing.