“We know how hard this pandemic has been,” Tehama County Librarian Todd Deck said. “It’s been particularly hard for kids and families. The isolation from peers and support systems has, now more than ever brought to light the importance of public libraries.”
He went on to say than while the county library system has accomplished much, it needs the support on the community now more than ever to continue offering quality, award-winning experiences to kids and families in 2022.
Residents, clubs, organizations and groups will have the opportunity to do just that through “Giving Tuesday,” which takes place Nov. 30.
Giving Tuesday is a global movement that unleashes the power of people to transform their communities. It always falls on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving.
As an online giving challenge, Giving Tuesday provides a venue for people to financially support nonprofit organizations in Shasta, Siskiyou and Tehama counties. Dollars go further thanks to incentive prizes throughout the day.
“Our friends, the Community Foundation of the North State, have included the Tehama County Friends of the Library/Youth Services Fund in the Giving Tuesday movement,” Deck said. “Due to the impact of the pandemic on both our staffing and our budget this year and next, we need support from patrons like you to continue to fund our programs.”
He added, county libraries plan on hosting a variety of different reading events all over Tehama County in 2022.
“From bands to jugglers, we hope to create memorable experiences and cultivate a love of reading safely outside, inside, and online,” Deck said.
He encourages anyone able to give this year, to “please keep an eye out for our Giving Tuesday email in your inbox on Tuesday, Nov. 30.”
Anyone wanting to make the donation today can do so by going online to
https://www.northstategives.org/tehamacountylibrary.
“Sharing this donation opportunity with your colleagues, friends, and family can make a real impact for the kids and families we serve and the programs we provide our community in 2022,” Deck said.
In addition to Friends of the Library, Giving Tuesday has a list of nonprofit organizations in Tehama County for which donations can be made.