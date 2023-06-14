There were 13 participants entered in the Glenn County 4-H Quilt Show at the Federated Church in Orland.
The “Crazy for Quilting” themed event on Saturday, April 15, was enjoyed by all who participated and attended, reports Christine Kampmann, Glenn County 4-H Community Education specialist.
“The purpose of this event is to provide educational activities for youth who are learning and growing in citizenship, leadership, and life skills and for them to be inspired with an appreciation of textiles, where they can promote self-esteem through individual expression shown in their quilts,” she added.
Providing an opportunity to express what 4-H members in the quilting project have learned and made was another goal of the event.
Youths ages 5-18 years-old and currently enrolled in the quilting project were all eligible to compete in the showmanship event and be evaluated on the presentation of what they had created.
The Quilt Show, which was open to the public, included participants’ commentaries being read, introduction of participants, where they found their inspiration, and their experiences during the quilt-making process.
In the Junior Quilting Division, gold medals were awarded to Megan Lohse, Kinsley Runge, and Kinlie Vasquez of the Clover 4-H Club; Emma Rodgers, Alessandra Hernandez, and Madison Jones of the Schaffert 4-H Club, and Bonnie Werlhof of the Stoney Creek 4-H Club. The Quilting Junior Division’s top score medallion winner was Megan Lohse of the Clover 4-H Club.
In the Intermediate Quilting Division, gold medals were awarded to Madileine Lefor of the Capay 4-H Club; Olivia Vasquez and Ripley Springstead of the Clover 4-H Club; Evelyn Choe of the Schaffert 4-H Club and Danica Pool of the Willows 4-H Club. The Quilting Intermediate Division’s top score medallion winner was Evelyn Choe of the Schaffert 4-H Club.
In the Senior Quilting Division, a gold medal was awarded to Emma Lepp of the Schaffert 4-H Club. She also earned the Quilting Senior Division’s top score medallion and was the recipient of the sewing machine prize as the Top Overall Quilting Award winner.
Debbie Storz was the County-Wide Quilting leader and event chairperson. She and her Co-Project Leader Sharon McDaniel dedicated many hours teaching members all about quilting, as well as preparing for the event. Event evaluators were Janis McClintock, Cyndy Wright, Connie Uhyrek, and Emcee Katie McDaniel.
Kampmann expressed appreciation to Honey Run Quilters in Chico, Quilt Corral in Willows, and the Quilt Basket in Corning as community sponsors providing awards and incentives to the 4-H member participants.