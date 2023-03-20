The Glenn County Resource Conservation District (RCD) is hosting a Soil Health Workshop and Programs 101 for Farmers and Ranchers at the Glenn Success Square Conference Center, 131 E. Walker St., Orland on Tuesday, March 28.
Typically, the event is held “On-Farm” at California Olive Ranch, KK&R Orchards in Artois, but due to recent storms, this year’s event will be an in-doors and with a twist.
Following the 9:30 a.m., Soil Health Workshop will be Glenn County Partners Bring You Programs 101 for Farmers and Ranchers.
The Programs 101 will offer 10 minute presentations by each of the event’s partner agencies which have funding opportunities for farmers and ranchers. This will be an opportunity for attendees to learn about local, state and federal funding programs to implement new management practices on farms and ranches.
The Glenn County RCD is bringing together the county’s Department of Agriculture, Air Pollution Control District, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, USDA Farm Service Agency, UC Cooperative Extension-Glenn County and Mobile Irrigation Lab to help growers learn more about cost-share funding opportunities and loan options.
After the different agencies share what funding programs are available; attendees can talk one-on-one with technical advisors to create a plan if they would like.
The Soil Health Workshop discussion will focus on cover cropping in orchards. It has been three years of cover crop data collection and results to be shared. Presentations will included deep rooted cover crop profiles - how it improves water infiltration; the slake testing to determine soil structure; on-farm water infiltration testing - how it works; timing of winter cover crop seeding - does it matter?, as well as best management practices and, preliminary data from the three year study.
At the olive orchard, California Olive Ranch planted cover crops in December 2020, October 2021 and September 2022 on approximately half of the field’s acreage. Treatment and control rows have been in place so Chico State’s Center for Regenerative Agriculture and Resilient Systems (CRARS) could monitor the impact of the cover crops to soil health for three years.
Register by March 24 as space is limited, by visiting www.glenncountyrcd.org through the registration link or email Kellie Wilson-Burt, Program Specialist, Glenn County Resource Conservation District. You may also call 530-934-4601 x5.