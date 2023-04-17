Why use a cover crop? That is the question to be answered by an ongoing Healthy Soil Program project being conducted by a partnership between Glenn County Resource Conservation District (RCD), California Olive Ranch, California Department of Food and Agriculture, and California State University, Chico Center for Regenerative Agriculture.
As part of the partnership, Glenn County RCD created a farmer-led Steering/Technical Advisory Committee made up of farmers and local experts on the topic to ensure a locally led process.
The RCD’s Healthy Soils Program (HSP) stems from the California Healthy Soils Initiative, a collaboration of state agencies and departments to promote the development of healthy soils on California’s farmlands and ranch lands.
The project, titled "Using Cover Crops to Advance Soil Health and Reduce Atmospheric Greenhouse Gases," aims to demonstrate how planting cover crops in olive orchards, and other orchards, may advance soil health, increase carbon sequestration, and positively impact farming operations.
With this project, the partnership is, in part, hoping to highlight opportunities for cover cropping while demonstrating the soil health benefits through its three year trial - 2021-2023.
In addition, due to the importance of healthy soils, the partnership is working to help provide opportunities to farmers, while also sharing information and learning more through those opportunities.
Cindy Daley, director of the Center for Regenerative Agriculture and Resilient Systems at California State University, Chico, explained during a Glenn County RCD workshop that cover cropping is used to keep the soil protected with plants that may or may not be used as an additional cash crop.
“The main purpose is to increase soil fertility and soil quality; to manage soil erosion; improve water retention; manage weeds, pests, and diseases; and to increase biodiversity and native wildlife. Cover crops can also be used for forage,” she added. “Later in the season, the biomass left over after harvesting, grazing or after being mowed or roller crimped can be left on the ground to serve as mulch and to recycle nutrients back into the soil, otherwise known at green manure.”
The project is being conducted on 156.1 acres on the California Olive Ranch in Artois where no tillage or herbicide is used and the cover crop is not irrigated.
“Those same plots relied on rainfall throughout the winter to grow, no irrigation was used,” Daley added.
So far the project has seen positive results from the cover crop in soil health, however, Daley said important data will be collected during this final year of the study.
Also discussed was Colusa walnut grower Daniel Unruh’s custom designed roller crimper.
He is in the process of transforming his conventional family farm to be a model for regenerative agriculture.
According to Unruh, a large percentage of his success has been through cover crops, reduced tillage, and his own innovative farm equipment inventions designed to stimulate the cover crops to create biomass more efficiently.
The innovative farm equipment discussed at the project presentation, such as his roller crimper which crimps and rolls down the cover crop at the end of the season. A practice he believes produces a friendlier environment for the development of beneficial microorganisms in soil.