In honor of her “exceptional contributions and achievements in Glenn County,” Assemblyman James Gallagher announced Christine Zoppi as the recipient of the Assembly District 3 “Woman of the Year 2023” award for Glenn County.
Gallagher, assembly republican leader, will presented Zoppi, director of Glenn County Health and Human Services Agency, with the recognition during a special luncheon on Thursday, Aug. 3, during which the assemblyman will present awards to the recipient from each county in his district.
The “Woman of the Year” Award symbolizes empowerment, leadership, and resilience, Gallagher said.
“It celebrates women who have demonstrated outstanding dedication and impact in their respective county, inspiring others to break barriers and reach new heights,” he added.
Throughout her career, Zoppi is reported to have consistently displayed exemplary leadership skills, an unwavering commitment to excellence, and a profound passion for making a positive difference in the lives of others, with a vision and determination that has earned her accolades and made a lasting impact in Glenn County, according to Gallagher’s office.
“She is a quiet leader that challenges anyone she works with to consider the ‘full 360’ of an issue, leading us to better long-term solutions,” said Jody Samons, Community and Economic Development specialist at EB3 Development.
Gallagther said, as a leading figure in her field, Zoppi has consistently championed housing and employment initiatives and her dedication to advancing economic success and family wellness has been a driving force in her career.
“Her commitment to service integration and partnerships has fostered a more collaborative work environment and inspired positive changes within Glenn County with how HHSA delivers services and projects such as the Habitat for Humanity project in Orland,” he added.
Glenn County staff said the county’s Health and Human Services Agency is incredibly proud to have Zoppi as director; her leadership inspires us all and the prestigious acknowledgment adds to her long list of honors during her career, further validating her impact and influence as a trailblazer in Glenn County.