Goats are the key component of a Mendocino National Forest vegetation management project at the Red Bluff Recreation Area.
Blue Tent Farms delivered approximately 1,200 Kiko-Savanna cross goats to reduce vegetation in areas in the undeveloped portions of the recreation area on Feb. 22. There will be 600 does and 600 kids at the recreation area through the spring.
The objectives of the project is to turn the soil and reduce fire fuels in a sustainable manner. The vegetation management project will reduce the risk of wildfire and help improve public safety.
Red Bluff Recreation Area campgrounds, picnic areas, the boat ramp and the Sacramento River Discovery Center will not be affected by the project and at no time will the goats have access to the Sacramento River, East Sand Slough or other wetlands.
The goats will be moved around within the fenced areas with a temporary movable fence. The temporary electric fencing will keep the animals in and people out, as well as help protect water quality for fish and elderberry tree habitat. There will be shepherds and guard dogs on location.
Recreation area visitors are welcome to take photos and watch the goats from a distance; but are cautioned to not approach the goats or dogs, said forest officials.