A “VFW Golf Tournament” is in the works, scheduled for Nov. 13 at The Links at Rolling Hills, to benefit the Corning Veteran's Memorial Hall rehabilitation project.
Travis Beckley, a Corning High School grad and former Corning resident, is organizing the fundraiser in honor of his grandfather, David Blanchard, a former member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars for whom the local - David L. Blanchard VFW Post 4218 – is named.
Beckley's mother, Renae Beckley, of Interland Business, who is also spearheading the event, said, “We want to honor the Corning VFW Post for honoring my father, who was member of the post until his death in 2009. We want to pay back the love they showed him and honor our community's veterans.”
The fundraising event, at 2655 Everett Freeman Way, will include four-person teams with check-in from 7:30-8:45 a.m., and a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Chipping and putting contest takes place at 8 a.m.
Swag bag, range balls, cart and on-course lunch is included in the 18 hole, $100 per-player fee benefit, with the addition of a best ball scramble.
For more information call or text Beckley at 530-518-3197 or email interlandbus@gmail.com. The event is hosted by the Beckley, Blanchard and Holmberg families.
Proceeds from the golf tournament will go to the David L. Blanchard VFW Post 4218 fundraiser to help replace the Corning Veteran's Memorial Hall's flagpole, replace rotting window casings, upgrade landscaping, and several other critical repairs.
A display sign at the front of the Hall shows the progress of the fundraising efforts. Many individuals, businesses and organizations, such as the Masonic Lodge and Corning Volunteer Fire Department, have already donated to the cause.
“We have nearly reached our goal and are so grateful to the community for its support,” said VFW member Dean Blankenship. “But the needs of the Hall at this point outweigh our fundraising goal and we hope the efforts to repair the Hall and raise the needed funds will continue.”