With threats of a recall ringing in their ears, the Tehama County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to renew the contract of Chief Administrator Bill Goodwin during a special meeting on Tuesday. Supervisor Candy Carlson voted against.
Goodwin's three-year contract renewal didn't come without protests from numerous residents attending the 6 p.m. meeting at the Red Bluff Community Center to accommodate a standing-room-only crowd and allowing for COVID-19 distancing.
Residents who spoke out against Goodwin's performance complained about his handling of the budget, unprofessional behavior, lack of respect to his fellow employees and the public, employees lack of competitive salaries resulting in the inability to retain good employees and hire new ones – the list went on.
However, there were also comments of support for Goodwin, his work ethic and ability to serve the board of supervisors and the county.
Following the vote, many in the audience shouted their plans for a recall of some board members, including supervisors Dennis Garton and Bob Williams.
“My decision on how to vote could not be impacted by the threats for a recall,” said Board Chairman Bob Williams, District 4 supervisor. “Bill Goodwin has always followed the direction given him by the Board of Supervisors and followed board policy, whether he likes or agrees with that direction and policy. That is his job and he does it.”
Of the two Tehama County candidates on the Nov. 3 ballot to fill the Supervisor District 5 seat, Jerry Crow said it concerns him that all but one of the county's employee unions have voted no-confidence in Goodwin.
“But having not sat in the closed session meetings and only having the same knowledge afforded me as a member of the community, I don't know the full story,” he added. “I can have an opinion, but there are always two sides to the story. However, listening to what residents of this county have to say is critical in the decision making.”
Candidate John Leach said he would not have have voted to renew the contract.
“Looking clear back to December when six of the county's seven employee unions voted no-confidence in Mr. Goodwin says a lot to me. Supervisors need to listen to the citizens and I'm not sure that is taking place,” he stated.
Goodwin was hired as chief administrator about 15 years ago. Previous to the that he was the county's public works director.