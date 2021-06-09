Corning High School graduating Cardinals flocked to the school's stadium June 4, ready to receive their diplomas following a senior year infected by the challenges of COVID-19.
“This graduating class has been a unique diamond in the rough,” said graduate and 2021 Class President Lonjino “Junior” Solorio, as he gave the ceremony's opening address. “Although this is not the senior year any of us imagined, we handled it with resilience and poise.”
He emphasized the challenging year prepared his 189 classmates to face the obstacles they will see in life and never back down.
Finishing his remarks, Solorio turned to his black and red robed graduates and congratulated them on their accomplishments.
Taking the podium next was Carisia Garcia, who was selected by her graduating class to serve as the commencement student speaker. She was also the classes top academic achiever, graduating with a 4.10 grade point average.
She thanked family, friends, school administration and faculty for everything they did to make a much-less-than-normal senior year as positively memorable as possible.
Recounting one moment in the year that represented the entire school year, Garcia talked about April 23. It was Senior Night, she said, “our night, the last football game and our night under the lights.”
“And then, in the blink of an eye, everything went dark in the stadium,” Garcia added. “Then a small light went on in the stadium crowd, then another, and another, until the entire stadium was lit up. We didn't finish the game, but those lights came together and all the darkness was gone. Through all the darkness, Corning found a way to let a little light shine through.”
Corning Union High School District Superintendent Jared Caylor announced that during that week's Senior Awards Night, an accumulated $767,700 in scholarships was presented to members of the graduating class.
“Graduates of the Class of 2021, well done and congratulations,” he added. “You sit before us tonight having accomplished something that a year ago seemed unlikely at best.
“Of course, every year we say things like, 'well done' or 'you've made it' or 'we did it'. But these things seem to take on a different weight this year. When we say we did 'it', that small two letter word is loaded with meaning.”
He thanked parents and the community for its support as “we navigated an unbelievably complicated new bureaucratic system that partnered public health and education agencies in our state and county in a way that has never been done before.”
Then, with deep emotion, Caylor voiced his appreciation to the school's staff.
“I'm not sure there is anything I can say to adequately express my gratitude,” he said, noting the challenges the staff faced in keeping the students safe amid there own personal sacrifices.
Of the graduates, Caylor told them their accomplishments, perseverance and grit were something to be admired.
Charlie Troughton, Corning Union High School principal then called out the names of each graduate as members of the district's Board of Trustees handed out diplomas.
The ceremony was followed by a Sober Grad Celebration Night held at a church in town and hosted by the parents of the graduating class.