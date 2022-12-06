The Tehama County Board of Supervisors approved a memorandum of understanding with North Valley Community Foundation for the provision of a reimbursement grant for drought relief service costs accrued by the county with a maximum funding in the amount of $2,350,600,
North Valley Community Foundation applied for and was awarded a $5 million grant from the California Department of Water Resources’ Small Community Drought Relief Program of behalf of Tehama and Glenn counties.
The term of the funding is November 2022 through December 2024 to cover costs of the Tehama and Glenn counties Emergency Water Hauling Project.
Intent of the funding is to provide immediate help to Tehama and Glenn county residents experiencing dry wells due to the ongoing drought, including hauling water, installing storage tanks and pumps, and providing bottled water until long-term solutions can be implemented, according to county documents.
A zero-interest loan from Golden State Finance Authority will provide for upfront drought relief program costs while waiting for reimbursement from the state grant and will be repaid at the end of the program, said Tehama County Environmental Health Director Tia Branton and Adminstrative Analyst Tom Provine.
At least 281 dry domestic wells have been reported in Tehama County and 110 in Glenn County, according to the state’s Dry Well Reporting System.