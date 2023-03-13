Known as Green Schoolyard Grants, CalFire is offering more than $100 million in state funding to provide nature-based solutions, shaded playgrounds and tree canopy to help support California’s next generation in one of the most important places where they learn and grow – at school.
According to CalFire’s Urban and Community Forestry Program the application period for the Green Schoolyard Grants program is open through April 14.
In total, CalFire is making $117 million available for educational and traditionally underserved communities throughout the state to help lessen the impacts of climate change and provide nature-based solutions to schools.
Two different grant options are available for interested communities - these include options for planning grants to design and plan projects, and then implementation grants to make planning come to life.
Specific details about the application process can be found online at the Urban and Community Forestry Grants Program webpage, www.fire.ca.gov/what-we-do/grants/urban-and-community-forestry-grants.