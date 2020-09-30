Red Bluff's Grocery Outlet once again gave back to Tehama County by supporting local food pantries and meal providers, announced Tehama Together. During te 10th Annual Independence From Hunger Food Drive in July, the local store raised over $2,000, which was matched with $1,000 by Grocery Outlet corporate.
Dave and Chrystal Talley, Grocery Outlet's local owner/operators designated Tehama Together's Food Share program as the recipient of these funds. Tehama Together will distribute the funds to nine local programs which are assisting families in need in Tehama County.
Local programs receiving assistance include Cornerstone Church, D-Cats, First Christian Church of Corning, Food for the Hungry, Harvest Christian Center, PATH, Rancho Tehama Community Church, Salt Ranch, and Salvation Army.
The Talleys expressed appreciation to their customers who participated in the Give $5 - Get $5 in raising the $2,000.
At the August meeting of Food Share at Red Bluff River Park the participating food programs recognized and thanked Grocery Outlet and the Talleys for their support.
For information regarding Food Share activities, contact Tehama Together at 332 Pine Street, Red Bluff, by phone at 530-527-2223 or by email at tehamatogether@gmail.com or www.tehamatogether.org.