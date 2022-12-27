After years of planning and collaboration between Tehama County agencies and PATH (Poor and Homeless Tehama County) partners, a groundbreaking ceremony took place on Dec. 21 for the county’s first 24-hour homeless shelter at 550 Lay Ave., Red Bluff.
The PATH Plaza Navigation Center will be open year-round and provide services to upwards of 80 homeless people on the 15-acre site.
Much of the funding for the $5 million project is through a Community Development Block Grant administered through Tehama County, as well as other state and local funding.
The property where the development is being constructed was donated to PATH by Sierra Pacific Industries and Louisiana-Pacific Corp.
If construction goes as planned, the shelter could be completed in 300 days, according to authorities.
The Center will provide three meals a day, laundry services, showers, beds, health and social services, employment services, substance abuse counseling, job training and education, pet care and much more.
Several Tehama County agencies will be offering services to help those at the center transition out of homelessness.
Efforts are underway to develop an animal shelter at the site, as well as a parking lot for recreational vehicle.
PATH is selling engraved bricks at $100 each to raise funds for a playground at the Navigation Center.