A two vehicle crash on Halloween in the intersection of Gyle Road and Highway 99W sent a Chico woman to the hospital with major injuries.
California Highway Patrol Office Omar Valdez said the collision occurred around 3:45 p.m. when a 1963 Ford pickup driven by Jedidiah Coulter Lucas, 27, of Paynes Creek was traveling east on Gyle Road and entered the intersection at Highway 99W directly in the pathway of a 2003 Buick sedan.
The driver of the Buick, Tayonia Gallegos, 49, of Chico suffered major injuries and was transported by medical helicopter to Mercy Medical Center in Redding.
Valdez said Gallegos was wearing her safety belt at the time of the accident.
Lucas, who sustained facial injuries, refused medical attention on scene. A 9-year-old male passenger in his vehicle was not injured, Valdez reported.
Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision, Valdez said.