Don’t let an onslaught of trash haunt your garbage bin this Halloween season, says Tehama County Landfill
Recycling, which encourages residents to cut waste and find ways to recycle.
Here are some fun activities that promote waste reduction and save money:
• When carving a jack o’ lanterns, save the seeds to roast for a nutritious snack. Simply rinse and dry the
seeds, toss with oil and salt, and bake on a sheet pan at 325°F for 20 minutes, mixing halfway through for
an even roast. Check out the full recipe here: https://www.bonappetit.com/story/how-to- roast-pumpkin-
seeds
• Rather than buying decorations, try making them at home, such as making mummies using empty jars and
gauze and spiderwebs using spare yarn.
• Instead of buying a new costume, consider wearing one from a previous year, making one with items at
home or swapping with a friend or family member.
• Check out the landfill's Reuse of Available Products Facility (REAP) and Paint Swap at the Tehama
County/Red Bluff Landfill for free paint and other free craft supplies before going to the store to buy them.
• Anyone who has already stocked up on Halloween essentials, fear not. As the spooky season dies down
make sure to store decorations and costumes away for use next year!