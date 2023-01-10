Newly sworn-in Tehama County Supervisor Matt Hansen, Fourth District, joined his four fellow-supervisors for their first official meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in the board chambers on Oak Street in Red Bluff.
Hansen is one of two new members of the board, the other is Supervisor Pati Nolan representing the county’s third district, both of whom were elected in June’s primary election.
Joining a relatively inexperienced board, Hansen is serving with this year’s Board Chairman Bill Moule who was appointed to the board in Nov. 2021, and elected in June, Supervisor John Leach who is in the middle of his first term, Nolan, and Supervisor Candy Carlson who has the longevity on the board at seven years.
In November’s election Hansen beat out four-term board veteran Bob Willams, a Corning native who Hansen agrees served on the board with an extensive and unparalleled knowledge of the county.
“I wish I could tap into some of that knowledge as I begin my term,” Hansen said. “But no matter what, I plan on hitting the ground running.”
He will continue working as a lieutenant with the Red Bluff Police Department through the end of June.
“Until July I will be juggling two jobs,” Hansen said. “Serving as supervisor and at the police department.”
That said, Hansen is already meeting with county department heads and collecting information from many different arenas related to his new position.
“I’ve got a copy of the county budget and working to wrap my mind around that. I want to gain a working knowledge of the budget so I can understand where the funding is coming from and exactly where it is going,” he added.
Hansen is also working on some of the basics, such as how to get an item on the agenda, board meeting procedures and his board assignments, such as the Tehama County Solid Waste Management Agency.
One of his main campaign platforms was groundwater sustainability.
“I’m already working on that issue,” Hansen said.
He has set up a meeting with Supervising Hydrogeologist Eddy Teasdale, of Luhdorff and Scalmanini Consulting Engineers – the company the county is working with to develop a Groundwater Sustainability Plan.
“I want to get the latest information on the plan and find out if these current rains are going to make a difference for the county,” Hansen added. “I want to find out more about water mitigation and ways to retain our water here in Tehama County. A lot of new things are coming out in this field.”
He said he wasn’t in favor of the ag-well moratorium before the Board of Supervisors in
“Before I could get behind a moratorium there would have to be a lot more research and information developed and presented. It couldn’t be a one-size-fits-all, and then we would have to stand behind the data and science before something like this could even begin to be considered,” Hansen added.
If the subject of allowing commercial cannabis distribution and cultivation in the county resurfaces, Hansen said he isn’t going to automatically say “no,” but would consider the possibilities if developed correctly.
“I just don’t see the plausibility of resisting the issue, especially when the federal government legalizes cannabis,” he added. “I want to listen to discussions and what people have to say and share my knowledge on the subject.”
However, Hansen did say that much of the crime in Tehama County is marijuana-related and doesn’t see allowing commercial enterprises as a way to resolve that problem.
Another issue he wants to focus on is public safety.
“At this time, that is number one on my radar,” Hansen said. “We have got to get the Tehama County Sheriff’s Department fully staffed and get deputies back on patrol 24/7. We have got to support the sheriff’s office and in so doing support the safety of our residents.”
In addition, he wants to see the Tehama County Jail Expansion Project completed.
“Without facilities to house the county’s criminals we aren’t doing all we can to keep our county safe,” Hansen added. “However, I am a bit concerned on how we are going to be able to staff it.”
He adamantly believes his career history in law enforcement will be an asset to his service as a county supervisor.
“One of the main aspects of law enforcement is problem solving and that is a big part of serving on the board,” Hansen said.
The county budget is the third priority on his mind.
“We have got to find ways to fund our county,” he added. “We don’t know what is on the horizon, especially with the possibility on a recession unfolding. It would be terrible to give raises to our county employees and then turn around and have to make budget cuts.”