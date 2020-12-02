Hatley honored by Cemetery District Board

Corning's outgoing-Mayor Doug Hatley, who is retiring and moving to Montana with his wife, DeeDee, was honored by the Corning Cemetery District Board of Trustees during the Nov. 24 City Council meeting.
Hatley was presented with a certificate of recognition in honor of his exemplary service as a member of the Corning Cemetery District Board from April 2018 through November 2020.
"Doug joined the board during a dark time when the district was still working hard to recover from a period of mismanagement that left the district in a financial crisis. The current board and new manager, with Doug's help, has successfully brought the district back to solvency,” said Board Chairman Dean Cofer as he presented the recognition. “We will miss Doug's humor, common sense and sound judgement, and wish him well in the next chapter of his life."