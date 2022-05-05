A property on South Avenue in Corning that has been a terrible eye-sore of garbage and hazardous materials since 2018 when the facility, Specialized Fibers caught fire, will potentially be cleaned up, and not on the tax payers dollars.
The days-long fire gutted Specialized Fibers, 22985 South Ave., in Corning and exposed the illegal storage of hazardous materials resulting in a $1.7 million fine and the successful prosecution by the Tehama County District Attorney's Office, The judgement also resulted in liens placed on the property.
O’Connor’s companies, including shell company Bucky Lee, went bankrupt, O’Connor passed away, and it appeared Tehama County would be end up having to clean up the mess at a cost of $2.6 million, at least.
Then came along Pelorus Terminals, LLC, a biofuel company, expressing a desire to acquire the 20.41 acre property located adjacent to the north/south running railroad tracks, to store and distribute various alternative fuels, as well as other materials.
A roadblock stood in the way for the purchase, as liens had been placed on the property for remediation of the site.
Pelorus agreed it would clean up the site, at the company’s expense, if the liens were dropped.
Earlier this month the Tehama County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to drop the liens in agreement that Pelorus would clean up the site at its own expense.
Supervisor Dennis Garton questioned what would happen if the county dropped the liens and then the purchase by Pelorus didn’t go through.
Tehama County Administrative Analyst Brant Mesker explained the county would not be any worse off than previous to the proposed agreement, and would be back in the position of having to fork over the money to have the site remediated.
Tehama County Supervisor Bob Williams explained he has been working since day one of the incident in dealing with the outcomes of the fire.
“Brant Mesker and I have worked diligently with local, state and federal agencies, as well as with state Sen. Jim Nielsen and Congressman Doug LaMafla,” he added.
He went on to express his appreciation to several county employees for their “feverish” work on the problem, including District Attorney Matt Rogers, Environmental Health Agency Director Tim Potanovic, Mesker and others.
“Our ultimate goal is to clean up the site and if we can do that without using taxpayers dollars all the better,” Williams said.
He is very hopeful Pelorus can purchase and clean the property.
“This would be a wonderful new business in our community that would employee at least 15 people,” Williams said.
Among the hazardous materials identified at the site their is paint sludge, used motor oil, hydraulic oil, diesel, copper, lead, zinc, acetylene tanks, oxygen compressed gas tanks and various petroleum products.
The illegal storage of the hazardous materials greatly exacerbated the difficulty of firefighters efforts and safety in fighting the blaze that required a lengthy, time-consuming and expensive effort, including the follow-up investigation.
Rogers reports Robert O'Connor had a history of criminal conduct involving hazardous materials, having been convicted in 2003 in Tehama County of felony unlawful disposal of hazardous materials and was fined $40,500 by the state for hazardous violations.