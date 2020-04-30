Help get personal protective equipment (PPE) into needed hands says Latino Outreach of Tehama County, who is partnering with SalCo Better Energy, Shasta/Tehama VOAD, and the Active 20-30 Club of Red Bluff to get critical COVID-19 fighting-supplies to the people who need them most.
Latino Outreach is asking for the community’s help in making the PPE Drive-Thru Drop-Off Zone project a success.
The organizations are asking for donations of new and unused PPE, such as face shields, face masks, sewn face masks, N95 respirators, disposable gloves, medical gloves, medical gowns, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and sprays, and Barbicide.
Supply drop-off location is SolCo Better Energy, 22807 Antelope Blvd., Red Bluff, 9-11:30 a.m. today, April 30, and 9-11 a.m., Friday, May and Thursday, May 7.
Collected items will be distributed to medical providers and first responders including fire and police personnel. Items not qualified per medical guidelines will be made available for businesses that start to re-open as permitted.
“We can directly help our community beat COVID-19 by ensuring these people have the right PPE so they can continue to do their jobs safely,” said Daisy Ramirez of Latino Outreach of Tehama County.
For more information or to ask questions contact Dahisy Ramirez at dahisyg@gmail.com or call 530-526-0794.