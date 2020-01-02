Tehama County is welcoming Herrick Grapevines to the community. Recently, in hopes of finding a better space, cleaner air and an area unaffected by pesticides, the company moved all operations from locations in Napa and Sacramento counties to Tehama County.
Herrick Grapevines was founded by Bob Herrick as a way to meet the demands of the Napa Valley vineyard and winery industry with higher quality grapevines. It succeeded and now supplies grapevines, including custom grafting and field consultation, to the entire state of California and to all corners of North America, including Canada and Mexico.
Herrick partnered with Diego Barison in 2015 to ensure the continued growth and success of the company. Barison has over 25 years of grapevine nursery experience, a Masters in Plant Pathology and extensive knowledge of French, California and Italian varieties of grapevines.
Very instrumental to the relocation of Herrick Grapevines was Tehama County Economic Development, which helped coordinate the transition to the new location in as smooth a manner as possible.
When asked what spurred Herrick Grapevines to make a move to Tehama County, Barison responded, “Herrick Grapevines decided on a move from St. Helena to Tehama County to gain isolation from the major wine grape and citrus regions in order to avoid pest contamination.”
He added that Tehama County had an existing facility that was perfect for the company’s needs and they were able to work with excellent local contractors, plumbers, electricians, and mechanics to develop the space.
“Tehama County Economic Development got us in contact with key representatives of the county to help make the transition smoother,” Barison said.
Amanda Jenkins, current job development coordinator of Tehama County Economic Development, connected Herrick Grapevines with USDA Rural Development to further explore grant options. She also connected the business with the Tehama County Job Training Center and to a community-supported agriculture business that could help boost the company’s sales in the area.
“I’m thrilled that Herrick Grapevines chose a location in Tehama County to expand their operations,” Jenkins said. “I recently toured the new and improved facilities with Diego and had an opportunity to sit down and talk with him further about Tehama County. His eagerness to learn about our community, schools, events and about fellow agriculture businesses was delightful.”
Herrick Grapevines’ investment into Tehama County includes $5 million in property purchases and daily operations.
“We are sensitive to the local community and work to support it. We strive to use a local workforce and local suppliers as often as possible to run our operations,” says Barison.
To learn more about Herrick Grapevines, please visit www.herrickgrapevines.co.