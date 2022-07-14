The National High School Rodeo Association Finals will be July 17-23, in Gillette, Wyom.
Competing for California from District 1 will be Hank Bunting, Red Bluff in steer wrestling; Jesse Dancer, Alturas in trap shooting; Milo DeLa Garza-Dillard, Milford in bull riding; Faith Field, Hidden Valley Lake in barrel racing; Jacek Frost, Browns Valley in bareback riding, and Tanner Kerr, Red Bluff in boys cutting.
At the Bishop High School Rodeo State Finals, June 12-18 the following are District 1 placings. The top four in each event qualify for Nationals.
Boys Cutting: 1-Tanner Kerr, Red Bluff 436; 11-Jesse Dancer, Alturas 410; 12 tie at 409 Colton Suther, Palo Cedro and Hank Bunting, Red Bluff.
Steer Wrestling: 4-Hank Bunting 28.09; 7-Tanner Kerr 65.56; 9-James Johnson, Etna 12.04/1; 11-Jasper Frost, Browns Valley 14.14/1; 21-Karl Johnson, Etna 16.97/1.
Bull Riding: 2-Milo DeLa Garza-Dillard, Milford 66/1.
Bareback Riding: 2-Jacek Frost, Browns Valley 148/2.
Barrel Racing: 3-Faith Field, Hidden Valley Lake 49.126; 6-Jessie Wilson, Los Molinos 49.208; 21-Maas Mackenzie, Woodland 33.576/2; 24-Alexis Molina, Gerber 33.659/2; 36-Rainy Minton, Witter Springs 34.114/2; 38-Myka Stroup, Redding 34.328/2.
Pole Bending: 27-Jessie Wilson, Los Molinos 48.360/2; 28-Haley Templeton, Red Bluff 48.395/2; 30-Alexandra Hundley, Lakeport 48.675/2; 35-Ellie Gomes, Etna 49.203/2; 37-Rainy Minton, Witter Springs 51.029/2.
Breakaway Roping: 5-Devin Kerr, Red Bluff 13.92; 6-Kylyn Watkins, Ukiah 16.59; 22-Faith Field, Hidden Valley Lake 26.19/2; 24-Sienna Radelfinger, Ferndale 2.82/1; 41-Rainy Minton, Witter Springs 12.44/1.
Goat Tying: 12-Kylyn Watkins, Ukiah 45.060; 25-Kamish Wagner, Red Bluff 20.710/2; 34-Claire Boles, Orland 22.96/2; 35-Sydney Oilar, Millville 23.01/2; 42-Kaylei Davis, Cobb 29.31/2; 55-Rainy Minton, Witter Springs 13.17/1.
Girls Cutting: 19-Haley Templeton, Red Bluff 279/2; 23-Rainy Minton, Witter Springs 277.5/2; 27-Claire Boles, Orland 275/2; 41-Devin Kerr, Red Bluff 260/2; 47-Maia Mayer, Los Molinos 142/1; 49-Josie Adams, Redding 124/1.
Tie Down Roping: 15-Jacek Frost, Browns Valley 30.76/2; 16-Hank Bunting, Red Bluff 30.88/2; 18-Trace Conard, Corning 33.38/2; 23-Tanner Kerr, Red Bluff 38.94/2; 28-Colton Suther, Palo Cedro 9.79/1; 35-Jasper Frost, Browns Valley 17.31/1; 39-Paden Prior, Hydesville 19.43/1; 44-Blake Myers, Fall River Mills, 27.26/1.
Reined Cow Horse: 9-Tanner Kerr, Red Bluff 842; 11-Colton Suther, Palo Cedro 823.5; 15-Devin Kerr, Red Bluff 692; 21-Maia Mayer, Los Molinos 457/2; 25-Alexandra Hundley, Lakeport 422/2; 27-Hank Bunting, Red Bluff 362.5/2; 28-Libby Merkley, Flournoy 279.5/2.
Team Roping: 9-Tanner Kerr, Red Bluff & Ethan Gomes, Ferndale 55.47; 11-Jasper Frost & Jacek Frost, Browns Valley 13.68/2; 18-Logan Darst, Red Bluff & Paden Prior, Hydesville 54.61/2; 2-Kamish Wagner, Red Bluff & Blake Myers, Fall River Mills 7.48/1; 23-Hank Bunting, Red Bluff & Colton Suther, Palo Cedro 8.52/1; 33-Kaley Schorovsky, Los Molinos & Zane Coleman, Ferndale 22.56/1; 38-Kaidyn Holland, Greenville & Jhett Neer, Greenville 27.08/1.