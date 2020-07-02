Forty-seven acres at the Corning Union High School District Rodgers Ranch has been planted in walnuts with the hope the new agricultural enterprise will within a few years bring revenue into the ranches coffers and be a hands-on learning lab for the district’s students.
“We couldn’t have done this without the help and donations from several businesses,” said Corning Union High School District Superintendent Jared Caylor. “Duarte Nursery donated all of the trees and labor to plant them. Durham Pump and Well, who put in the ag well, donated back about a fifth of the cost of the job. Other donators of either labor or supplies included Patterson Electric in Corning and Andersen and Sons Walnuts out of Vina.”
Corning High School agriculture teacher and FFA Advisor Bob Safford said the new walnut orchard will be used by all of the school’s agriculture classes to teach students plant science concepts, orchard management practices, irrigation, plant nutrition and more.
“The possibilities are endless,” he added. “Our department is excited to take advantage of all of the learning opportunities this orchard will provide our students.”
Caylor said funding for the project came partially from a K-12 Strong Work Force state grant in the amount of $340,000 and $200,000 from the district’s general fund.
“We are anticipating the orchard eventually bringing in enough revenue to fund future projects at the ranch,” he added.
Tony Rosiles, of Corning who is the ranch manager, explained the trees are Paradox rootstocks that will be grafted with Chandler variety walnuts.
“The orchard is planted in traditional spacing for walnuts,” he said. “I look forward to working with the district on caring for and maintaining this orchard, and working with the students.”
Rosiles is working as a part-time, salary basis, for the district and has a background of 6 years working in walnut orchards and 10 more in other types of crop orchards.
In addition to the orchard, the 177 acre ranch has a herd of registered Angus cattle, show barn, indoor classroom and bathrooms, barbecue and picnic area, annual pumpkin patch, R-Farm Store, livestock barn and equipment.
Corning High School FFA students each year raise their project pigs, sheep and steers at the ranch in preparation for the Tehama District Junior Livestock Auction.
In October, the FFA students put on an Ag Day for elementary students in the area.