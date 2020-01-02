High-speed pursuit through Corning, twice

A Gerber man took law enforcement on a high -peed pursuit that covered two counties and the streets of Corning on Sunday night, the chase lasting more than 20 minutes.
California Highway Patrol officers said they witnessed a 2003 Toyota Camry traveling recklessly at speeds over 100 mph in the southbound lanes of Highway 99W north of Tehama Avenue in the Gerber area around 11:15 p.m.
The officers attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver, Raymond Walston III, reportedly failed to stop and instead continued at high speeds south on the highway traveling towards Corning.
Walston made his way through Corning and onto Interstate 5 continuing at speeds reaching 120 mph southbound to Road 7 in Glenn County just north of Orland.
Taking the freeway exit, and with CHP still in pursuit, Walston reportedly hit Highway 99W again, this time northbound to Liberal Avenue where Tehama County sheriff’s deputies had laid a spike-strip. Walston reportedly stopped prior to the spike-strip as CHP officers attempted to make a felony stop with guns drawn. According to the officers, Walston backed his car into the front of a CHP patrol vehicle before pulling forward, running over the strip and continuing into Corning, at this point reaching speeds of 60 mph with damaged tires.
Walston drove through the Solano Street and Edith Avenue intersection continuing north where he came to a stop on Edith, again backing the Toyota and ramming a CHP vehicle before driving to Finnell Avenue where he turned right towards Highway 99W.
The CHP was able to successfully conduct a pursuit immobilization maneuver at San Benito Avenue in Gerber reportedly causing the Toyota to spinout and go off the east side of the roadway into a field where it collided with a tree.
Walston ran away from the crash site but was quickly apprehended by officers.
An ex-felon, Walston was booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of evading police with wanton disregard for safety, obstruct/ resist arrest, and previous charges of possession of a controlled substance, carry a loaded firearm in public, possession of leaded cane/billy jack, possession of controlled substance while armed with loaded firearm, vandalism, and attack with a deadly weapon.
No officers were injured in the incident and a patrol vehicle sustained minor damage.
Walston was previously arrested by a Corning police officer in March on Liberal Avenue in Corning and booked into the jail on some of the previously listed charges.