Caltrans completed the Champlin Slough Bridge Replacement project on Friday, July 15, a full replacement of a century-old bridge located just south of Los Molinos on Highway 99E in Tehama County.
The project also included new guard railing, and the addition of numerous safety features.
Closed since the project started in June, the highway from South Avenue to Los Molinos is now open for traffic. Additional work may be necessary, subject to contingencies, however, any future work will not completely close the highway, but may require the use of one way traffic control through the project limits with minimal delays.
The $7.5 million project included 45 calendar days of construction, with Caltrans reporting the entirety of the project was completed on schedule and on budget.
Caltrans and Viking Construction Company, Inc. expressed appreciation to the Tehama County Public Works Department, the traveling public and local communities for their patience during the construction of the project, and for travelers cooperation detouring around the construction site.
To stay up to date on Caltrans highway projects, follow the department on Facebook and twitter. Project information can also be found on the District 2 webpage. The public can also call (530) 225-3426 during working hours.