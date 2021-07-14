A vehicle crash in Dairyville on Saturday sent two people by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital with moderate injuries.
The California Highway Patrol Red Bluff Office reported Michael Kunick, 55, of Red Bluff was driving a 1993 Honda sedan north on Highway 99E near Bray Avenue around 6:14 p.m., when he made an unsafe turn in the pathway of a southbound motorhome driving by Tyler Yoder of Georgia.
Kunick and his passenger, Teresa Oliver, of Red Bluff both suffered lacerations and other moderate injuries. They were transported to the hospital for treatment.
Yoder and a passenger in his vehicle declined medical treatment for minor injuries suffered in the collision.