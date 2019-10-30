A Los Molinos man charged with the hit-an-run death of 79-year-old Willian Montfort has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison.
Jacob Henry Thomas Cady, 24, was handed down the sentence in Tehama County Superior Court for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and hit-and-run driving resulting in death to another person.
Montfort was walking his bicycle across Tehama and Vina Road in Los Molinos around 9:49 p.m. Dec. 17, 2018, just a few blocks from his home, when he was reportedly struck by a 2003 Ford Excursion driven by Cady who was turning off Highway 99E onto Tehama and Vina Road.
According to the Tehama County District Attorney’s Office, after he struck Montfort, who was pronounced dead at the crash, Cady got out of his vehicle, looked at Montfort then got back in the SUV and drove away without summoning help.
After driving away from the crash, Cady was later located by California Highway Patrol officers at the River Inn trailer park in Los Molinos.
He was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of felony driving under the influence causing bodily injury, hit and run resulting in death, and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. Bail was set at $325,000.
Additional prison sentences
– James Edward Rubio, 27, of Bakersfield was sentenced to six years in state prison on felony resisting an executive officer. Rubio was accused of breaking into a semi-truck parked in Corning then attacking and battering its owner. Rubio fled when police arrived. Police tackled Rubio who resisted arrest.
– Daniel Robert O’Connor, 59, of Corning was sentenced to three years and eight months in the Tehama County Jail on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol with three priors and driving under the influence of alcohol within 10 years of three other DUI convictions.
In May, O’Connor was driving under the influence when he got in a single vehicle crash on Highway 99W. His blood alcohol content at the time was reported to be .24 percent, which is three times the legal limit. He was arrested again in August for driving under the influence when his blood alcohol content was .24 percent.
– Maxfield Alexander Parish, 29, of Red Bluff was sentenced to three years in state prison for charges of stalking, bringing a controlled substance into jail and possession of a controlled substance.
Parish was found to have concealed heroin on him when being booked into the Tehama County Jail, stalked and harassed an ex-girlfriend and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, heroin, drug sales equipment and a cell phone containing drug sales messages at this residence.