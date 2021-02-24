Groundbreaking for the Olive Grove permanent supportive housing development project for the homeless is scheduled for March 23 in Corning.
The Rural Communities Housing Development Corporation project will be located on Highway 99W at Fig Lane and will include 31 units and one manager's unit.
An update on the project was presented to the Corning City Council and Planning Commission during a special meeting by Zoom on Monday.
Project representatives said 15 of the complex's units will be for individuals who are homeless, chronically homeless, or at risk of chronic homelessness and in need of mental health services. Sixteen of the units will be for general low income families or individuals.
The focus of the presentation was the services provided to the individuals the project will serve, including enriched housing that will assist formerly homeless tenants and other low-income households to retain housing, improve his or her health, and increase self-sufficiency.
Several programs will be provided to those renting the apartments through the Tehama County Health Services Agency, such as service coordination, case management, finance/budgeting classes, income tax preparation, adult education classes, benefit/entitlement assistance and health and wellness services.
Those selected for the housing project do not have to participate in the social services program, but do so on a voluntary basis.
City Councilwoman Karen Burnett said she completely supportive of the project.
“We often hear people complain they don't want a project like this in 'their backyard.' The homeless are already in our backyards, this will take them off the streets,” she added.
The presentation also distinguished supportive housing from emergency shelters, time limited transitional housing, and licensed community care facilities.
It was explained the supportive housing project offers a lease that specifies the rights and responsibilities that must be upheld by both the tenant and landlord.
Mayor Robert Snow expressed support for the project and wants to see it be successful in helping the homeless in the community.
Councilwoman Shelly Hargens said she supports the project if it focuses on the homeless population in Corning and doesn't bring homeless into the community from other areas.
Project representatives said there will be an application process and referral process for those wanting to live in the housing, and the first priority will be local individuals and families in need of the services. However, referrals from other areas may be included.
There have also been questions concerning the selection process of those to be housed.
It has been explained supportive housing tenants will be referred by the areas Coordinated Entry System, which is a countywide queue of homeless individuals enrolled by referring agencies, including service providers in Corning, that provides a universal assessment that ranks the vulnerability of the participants. The goal of the project is to provide housing and services to the most vulnerable and longest unsheltered participants, among that group are the disabled and veterans.
Registered sex offenders will not be allowed to be housed in the complex, however, the criminal background of prospective tenants will be assessed on a person-by-person basis.
An experienced property manager will reside on-site at the apartment complex to maintain a high standard of housing and to ensure house rules are upheld. The property manager will also work closely with the case managers to achieve the shared goal of breaking the cycle of homelessness and keeping tenants housed.
“We want to be a good part of the community,” said a housing representative. “There will be issues, we understand. We will do all we can to rectify unacceptable behavior through education and talking through the problem. If that doesn't work, we will find the individual other more appropriate housing.”
City Manager Kristina Miller confirmed the selected housing site is zoned for such purposes and the project did not require City Council approval as it meets all city requirements.
Funding for the $12,777,326 project is through state and federal sources.
When finished, the development will consist of one and two bedroom units, and one-three-bedroom property manager’s unit. Other features include a community garden plot, community room with computers, laundry room and private space for on-site services, including budgeting, mental and physical health, behavioral, vocational and employment, substance use recovery and case management.
The housing will also be certified zero net energy buildings with low impact development features to reduce the impact on the city’s storm water management.
Pacific Builders out of Sacramento are the project general contractors.
Councilman Dave Demo said he is hopeful the general contractor will utilize local sub-contractors on the project.
Completion for the complex is anticipated for June 2022, with leasing process of units starting in February of that same year.