Hometown Christmas is Saturday

Christmas is coming to Corning on Saturday, Dec. 7 with a breakfast, kids zone, craft fair, free movie, and lighted parade.
This year’s holiday theme is “Good ‘Ole Family Christmas.”
“We hope that you plan to attend the Annual Hometown Christmas event Saturday in Downtown Corning. There will be fun for the whole family,” said Chamber volunteer Valanne Cardenas.
The festivities will begin at 9:30 for the Kids Zone at Northern California Title Company parking lot on the corner of West Street and Solano. The Craft Fair will also begin at 9:30 at the Veterans Memorial Hall and along Solano. The live performances will be throughout the day and the movie will be at 2:30 pm. The Lighted Parade starts at 5:30 pm, and the Tree Lighting ceremony will follow the parade.
The holiday fun will start 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday with the Annual Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 4218’s fundraiser “Old Fashioned Christmas” Craft Faire, with the fair open again at 9 a.m., Saturday with doors closing at 4 p.m., at the Veterans Memorial Hall, 1620 Solano St. The fair will feature raffle drawings, si
lent auction, food, crafts and more.
On Saturday from 7-10 a.m., the holiday spirit continues with a $5 a plate pancake breakfast at Java Lanes, 2075 Solano St.
Hometown Christmas Kids Zone from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. will take place at the Assembly of God church, 660 Solano St., Corning (this is a change from the original site of California Title parking lot). Kids Zone will feature kids crafts and activities, pictures with Santa Clause, games, a live nativity and more.
The Corning Cardinal Band and Choir will give live performances at Rodgers Theatre around 10 a.m., followed by a free showing of Polar Express at 2:30 p.m.
Santa Claus and his misses will be coming to town to celebrate the day and will be part of the Hometown Christmas Lighted Parade which will start at 5:30 p.m. in downtown Corning.
The parade of lighted floats, tractors and vehicles, marching bands, equestrians, dancers, royalty, and much more will march down Solano Street rain or shine.
Entries will be judged and winners announced during the city’s Tree Lighting Ceremony at Third and Solano streets following the parade.
The Corning Volunteer Fire Department’s annual Spaghetti Dinner will from 4-8 p.m., cost is $5 a plate at the Fire Hall located at 814 Fifth St.
For more information contact on these events call the Chamber at 824-5550.
This year’s community Christmas Mixer and Toy Drive will be 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 at Mechanics Bank, 950 Highway 99 in Corning. Bring a child’s gift to be donated to the Corning Volunteer Fire Department’s Christmas Basket project. There will be refreshments and raffle drawings and great company to enjoy.