An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of an Orland man in Corning this morning, Oct. 24.
Claybern Rudy Lozano, 45, of Orland was shot with a .410 gauge shotgun at 5095 Olive Road around 7:36 a.m., according to the Tehama County Sheriff's Office.
When deputies and rescue personnel arrived around 7:50 a.m., Lozano was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three people at the residence were detained and questioned, with one, Jason Neil Young, 48, of Corning arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $1 million bail and suspicion of murder. the names of the other two people who were questioned have not been released.
Sheriff's detectives are actively investigating the homicide as they try to establishment a motive behind the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tehama County Sheriff's Office at (530) 529-7900.