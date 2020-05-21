The Corning Observer is doing a special insert in the Thursday, June 4, issue of the newspaper honoring this year’s Corning Union High School graduates. These grads have gone without the majority of the school’s usual grad events due to COVID-19.
The insert will feature a picture of each graduate, grad’s name and the name of the grad’s sponsor.
Cost to sponsor a graduate is $20.
Sponsors can purchase as many graduate pictures as they would like and the sponsor’s name will be attached to each picture purchased. You can select specific grads if you would like (first come first serve).
If you would like to take advantage of this opportunity, please contact Julie Johnson, Observer reporter, at 530-828-9941. Deadline is May 28.