Questions from members of both the City Council and Planning Commission were plentiful on Tuesday as a permanent supportive housing development project for the homeless was presented during a special meeting at the council chambers.
Presenting the project was Tehama County public officials and staff from the nonprofit, Rural Community Housing Development Corporation.
In the meeting the group of five informed the council, commission and community members about what they believe are the benefits of permanent supportive housing.
Debbie Villasenor, housing consultant to the Tehama County Health Services Agency, who made the presentation, focused on how the service enriched housing will assist formerly homeless tenants and other low-income households to retain housing, improve his or her health, and increase self-sufficiency.
Villasenor has been facilitating the development of permanent supportive housing for the Tehama County Health Services Agency over the last year in conjunction with a Housing Committee consisting of volunteers from other county departments, community service organizations and interested citizens.
She said permanent supportive housing is multifamily housing that offers affordable rents to qualified homeless individuals and other households earning low wages.
“What makes the housing unique, is the added benefit of wrap around services to the supportive housing tenants provided by the county’s Health Services Agency, Behavioral Health,” she said. “The services include mental health care from licensed clinicians, case management, substance use recovery services, and other life skill services all aimed at supporting the tenants to remain stably housed.”
However, those selected for the housing do not have to participate in the social services program, but do so on a voluntary basis.
City Councilwoman Karen Burnett said she completely supportive of the project.
“We often hear people complain they don’t want a project like this in ‘their backyard.’ The homeless are already in our backyards, this will take them off the streets,” she said.
The presentation also distinguished supportive housing from emergency shelters, time limited transitional housing and licensed community care facilities.
Instead, Villasenor said, supportive housing offers a lease that specifies the rights and responsibilities that must be upheld by both the tenant and landlord.
Councilman Robert Snow said he supports the project if it focuses on the homeless population in Corning and doesn’t bring homeless into the community from other areas.
There were also questions asked concerning the selection process of those to be housed.
Villasenor said the “supportive housing tenants” will be referred by the areas Coordinated Entry System, which is a county-wide queue of homeless individuals enrolled by referring agencies, including service providers in Corning, that provides a universal assessment that ranks the vulnerability of the participants.
“The goal is to provide housing and services to the most vulnerable and longest unsheltered participants,” she said. “Among that group are the disabled and veterans.”
Registered sex offenders will not be allowed to be housed in the complex, however, Villasenor said the criminal background of prospective tenants will be assessed on a person-by-person basis.
An experienced property manager will reside on-site at the apartment complex to maintain a high standard of housing and to ensure house rules are upheld. The property manager will also work closely with the case managers to achieve the shared goal of breaking the cycle of homelessness and keeping tenants housed.
The presentation included the announcement that a site has been identified in Corning at the southeast corner at the intersection of Highway 99W and Fig Lane next to the current Maywood Apartment complex.
City Manager Kristina Miller confirmed this site is zoned for such purposes.
“This project does not require City Council approval as it meets all the requirements for the selected site,” she said. “We will be scheduling additional community information meetings so residents can ask questions and share their opinions.”
The development team will be working to secure funding from a variety of state sources.
When finished, the development will consist of about 32 units of one and two bedroom units, and one-three-bedroom property manager’s unit. Other features include a community garden plot, community room with computers, laundry room and private space for on-site services, including budgeting, mental and physical health, behavioral, vocational and employment, substance use recovery and case management.
Villasenor said each one bedroom unit will allow three residents, and families will be included in the housing population.
“If a tenant does not maintain the housing rules and requirements, they will be given three opportunities to come into compliance before being evicted,” she said. “We believe the desire to keep a roof over their heads will be a great incentive to keep the rules, including no smoking.”
The housing will also be certified zero net energy buildings with low impact development features to reduce the impact on the city’s storm water management.
The development is currently on track to start construction in 2021 with completion in 2022 at which time homeless population and other households in need of affordable housing will have an opportunity to be selected on a lengthy list of criteria to go from homeless to housed.
For more information contact Villasenor at 521-6401 or online at dvilla64@sbcglobal.net.