A human skull, pelvis, arm and leg bones were discovered in the Lake Red Bluff Recreation Area on Sunday, March 28, reported the Tehama County Sheriff's Office.
A resident called sheriff's dispatch around 10 a.m. to report finding what he believed to be human remains in the slough portion of the recreation area on Sale Lane.
Sheriff's deputies responded to the site to start an investigation, which included collection of the bones for analysis.
Further search of the area is taking place this week, the sheriff's office said.
Identity of the remains is currently unknown, however, foul play is not suspected by the sheriff's office at this time, according to a press release issued by the department.