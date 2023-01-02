The Tehama County Health Services Agency has issued a warning about the ongoing threat of human trafficking. Tehama County has seen an average of 15 human trafficking cases per year over the last two years, according to reports from Empower Tehama.
“Human trafficking is often a hidden crime, but it can happen to anyone, anywhere - including here in Tehama County. It is a crime that affects millions of men, women, and children each year,” reports Health Services Agency Executive Director Jayme Bottke. “Human trafficking is generally for the purpose of obtaining a person for a commercial sex act or obtaining a person for labor services through the use of force, fraud, or coercion.”
Regardless of which form human trafficking takes, she added, it involves exploitation and profit at the expense of an individual. Tehama County District Attorney’s Office facilitates monthly Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Response Team/Commercial Sexual Exploitation of Children Collaboration meetings via Zoom every third Wednesday of the month from 10-11:30 a.m. These meetings are open to the public and are meant to bring awareness to domestic violence and human trafficking.
In addition, Empower Tehama has put together a video to inform the public about human trafficking, “Human Trafficking: How to protect our youth in a virtual world – YouTube”.
The agency said traffickers recognize and take advantage of people who are vulnerable for many reasons, such as economic hardships, trouble at home, or natural disasters.
Traffickers use different strategies to force and control people including:
• Threats to friends, family, or pets
• False promises of love or protection
• Promises of material items such as food or shelter
• Manipulation through compliments
• Isolation by restricting contact with friends or family
• Blackmail
“Youth from any background - low or high socioeconomic status, supportive or unsupportive households are especially vulnerable to this crime,” Bottke said.
Predators (traffickers) can target and build a relationship with young people through many avenues including online gaming systems and social media, she added.
“It’s important to know what children and youth do on their devices. As parents and caregivers, it is imperative to recognize the signs and red flags associated with human trafficking,” Bottke advised. Signs and red flags to watch for:
• Disconnection from family, friends, and community organizations.
• Excessive absences from school.
• Extreme changes in behavior.
• Signs of mental or physical abuse such as bruises.
• Access to expensive items beyond what they can afford.
• Multiple cell phones.
• Timid, fearful, or submissive behaviors.
• Seems to be coached on what to say.
• Lacking identification or personal possessions.
• With someone who seems to control the situation.
The agency asks residents to spread awareness to protect families, friends, youth, and community members.
January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month.
Jan. 11 is Wear Blue Day to raise awareness of human trafficking.
“Wear blue and snap a selfie, take a group photo or video and post to social media using #WearBlueDay. Challenge your family, friends, and colleagues to do the same,” Bottke said.
Anyone suspecting human trafficking can contact:
• National Human Trafficking 24- Hour Hotline: 1-888-373-7888.
• Red Bluff Police Department: (530) 527-3131
• Tehama County Sheriff’s Department: (530) 529-7900
• Child Protective Services (if under 18 years of age): (530) 527-9416
• Corning Police Department: (530) 824-7000
For more information about the prevention of human trafficking visit the National Human Trafficking website at https://humantraffickinghotline.org/.