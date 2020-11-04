Dozens of vehicles containing costumed children were lined up down Fig Lane onto Marguerite Avenue on Friday, Oct. 30, the youngsters anxiously awaiting Corning's Drive Through Treat Street to begin at 3 p.m.
With Corning public works employees directing traffic, approximately 500 vehicles drove through the parking lot at Estil Clark Park, occupants welcomed by people handing out candy from at least 15 booths.
During the three hours that Treat Street took place, hundreds of pounds of candy was passed out by Corning businesses, churches, clubs, organizations and even the Corning Police Department.
“This has been a lot of fun,” said Tom Watson of the police department. “The cars just keep on coming. The kids are cute and most of them have thanked me for the candy the receive.”
Cherilyn Downey of DM Tech Internet, said some of the booths had to close because they ran out of candy so many vehicles came through the park.
Because more and more vehicles arrived at the event, Treat Street had to stay open more than an hour past its scheduled closure at 5 p.m.
“I'm just so glad we were able to do something for the children,” City Manager Kristina Miller said. “I love Halloween and the fun it offers the kids. Our Drive Through Treat Street worked out just right.”
Previous to COVID-19, Treat Street took place on Solano Street in downtown Corning where businesses would pass candy out to hundreds of costumed trick-or-treaters.
Businesses in town initially planned on having the traditional Treat Street event, but Tehama County Public Health Agency officials said that due to the pandemic that wasn't an option this year.
“We had to do something,” Miller said. “That is when we put our heads together and came up with the drive through event which was approved by the health officials.”