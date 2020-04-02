“Rope for Cole” has been on Facebook since Oct. 23 when 17-year-old team roper and high school rodeo competitor, Cole Bunting, of Red Bluff was critically injured in a team roping accident during the American Cowboy Team Association Finals in Reno, Nev.
Hundreds of the young cowboy’s friends, family, fellow ranchers, and all the high school rodeo kids in the area, gathered on March 26, lining the both sides of Hogsback Road in their pickup trucks, to welcome Bunting home to the family’s Lazy Spade Ranch.
A “Welcome Home” banner waved across the roadway, a rainbow of water sprayed from a water truck and cheers rang through the air as Bunting’s parents, Nathan and Mattie Bunting, brought their son home from Craig Hospital in Colorado after he had undergone months of medical treatments and rehabilitation.
Bunting’s uncle, Jake Bunting, in a black plane and a neighbor, Tyler Christensen, in yellow plane welcomed him home from the air, as the family’s vehicle approached the ranch.
In addition, friends posted pictures and a live video on Facebook as Bunting came home.
Facebook “Rope for Cole” posted, “It was a great day! Cole and his family are reunited at home. Thank you everyone for the love and support you have shown and continue to show for Cole and his family. Keep praying for them as they get settled in and begin a new routine and resume Cole’s rehabilitation at home. They are going to do a great job.”
Bunting was injured during the Reno rodeo when his horse went down during competition. Following the accident, Bunting was taken to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, where he was treated for a traumatic brain injury. He was then transferred to Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colorado, where he will undergo rehabilitation.
Several fundraisers have taken place to support the Bunting family and the costs associated with Cole’s current and longterm care and rehabilitation.
Bunting, his sister, Miley, and brother, Hank, have all been involved in rodeo competition for years, including junior and high school rodeo. A District One High School Rodeo cowboy, Bunting enjoyed success competing in team roping, calf roping and cutting events, often taking home first and second place titles, and the all-around cowboy trophy. He competed in other rodeos as well.