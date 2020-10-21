The California Department of Transportation District 2, in conjunction with Golden State Bridge Inc., is preparing to start work on the Sacramento River Bridge Seismic Project on Interstate 5 in Tehama County. The $14.8 million project, which is funded in part by Sen. Bill 1, will provide seismic retrofitting and strengthening to the Sacramento River Bridge on I-5, south of Antelope Boulevard in the Red Bluff area.
Construction activities are currently planned to begin in late October or early November. Although most of the work for the project will be performed off the roadway or underneath the structure, motorists can anticipate lane closures in the area at times. These lane closures may result in minor delays during periods of higher traffic volumes.
A speed limit reduction to 55 mph is planned for the project area when traffic control is in place. Motorists are urged to slow down and drive carefully in and around construction areas and watch for crews working.
The project is currently anticipated to be completed by November of 2021.
Construction projects are subject to changes without prior notice. To stay up to date on highway projects, follow Caltrans on Facebook and Twitter. The public can also call (530) 225-3426 during working hours or send an email to D2PIO@dot.ca.gov.