The 48-year-old Morgan Hill woman who suffered major injuries in the July 29 Interstate 5 crash near Corning that killed her husband was released from Enloe Medical Hospital in Chico and is now at home, reported the California Highway Patrol.
Kelly Schriefer was a front seat passenger in the 2016 Dodge Ram pickup her husband, Randall Schriefer, 52, was driving when it was struck head-on by a 2003 Infinity.
The body of Randall Schriefer, a recently retired captain with the San Jose police department and former CHP officer out of the Red Bluff office, was transported back to Morgan Hill from the Tehama County Sheriff’s Coroners Office by CHP procession last week in honor to his service to the state and his community.
The Schriefer’s were traveling south on the freeway south of Liberal Avenue in Corning when the northbound Infinity, driven by 46-year-old Shawn Chastain, of San Diego, for a yet-to-be-determined reason left the roadway and crossed the median around 12:45 p.m. and struck the Dodge which was hauling a fifth-wheel travel trailer, reported CHP.
The force of the impact caused Chastain and his passengers, Thomas Bruce, 47, Patti Larsen, 36 and her daughter, 8-year-old Jasmine Larsen, all of San Diego, to be ejected from the Infinity during the crash, CHP said. All four occupants, including a baby girl Larsen was seven months pregnant with, were pronounced deceased by emergency medical personnel at the scene, as was Randall Schriefer, CHP reported.
At the time of this report it had not been determined if the occupants of the Infinity were wearing seatbelts when the crash occurred.
However, according to reports, both Randall and Kelly Schriefer were wearing their seatbelts.
The incident, which closed both lanes of the freeway for hours, is under investigation by the CHP Red Bluff Office and the CHP Northern Division Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team.