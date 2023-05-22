Interstate 5 from north of Finnell Avenue near Corning to Bowman Road in Cottonwood is now, or will be soon, undergoing pavement marker replacement causing possible delays to motorists, reported Caltrans District 2.
The district and Specialized Pavement Marking LLC are beginning the work on pavement marker replacement projects on various routes in both Shasta and Tehama counties, including Interstate 5 in Shasta County, State routes 44, 273 and 299 – all in Shasta County.
The $1.45 million project will replace pavement markers damaged by winter weather operations from low level snow. Damaged markers will be replaced with recessed or surface mounted markers.
Caltrans said the work began May 21 with the majority of the work taking place at night – Sunday evenings through Friday mornings, with lane, shoulder, or ramp closures at various locations.
On two-lane sections of State Route 44 at Airport Road to Millville Plains Road, and State Route 299 at Old Oregon Trail to near Deschutes Road, travelers will encounter one-way traffic control with up to 15-minute delays, Mondays through Fridays during daytime hours.
Caltrans asks motorists to slow down and drive carefully in and around construction areas, follow speed limit reductions in place, and allot extra time for delays.
The project is currently anticipated to be completed by mid-August.
To stay up-to-date on this and other Caltrans District 2 on Facebook and Twitter to stay up-to-date on projects.
Project information can also be found online at the Caltrans District 2 website, by calling (530) 225-3426 during working hours or send an email to D2PIO@dot.ca.gov.
Updated highway conditions for California can be found on Quick Map and on One-Stop-Shop for the Western U.S.