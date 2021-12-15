Work on the Thomes Creek Bridge at Interstate 5 in Tehama County is among five projects being funded by the state's Road Repair and Accountability Act.
The California Transportation Commission this week allocated more than $328 million for projects to fix and improve transportation infrastructure throughout California.
The Thomes Creek Bridge project on Interstate 5 near Corning, will include applying polyester concrete overlay to bridge deck, replacing joint seals, repairing concrete and upgrading the guardrail.
“This substantial investment will help improve transportation for all Californians now and in the future,” said Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin. “This includes moving toward a more climate-friendly, safe, and equitable state transportation system.”
Other funded District 2 projects include:
- South Market Street ADA (State Route 273 near Redding in Shasta County): Construction of curb ramps, sidewalks and driveways to meet Americans with Disability Act (ADA) standards, along with the construction of a retaining wall.
- Buckhorn New Disposal Sites PR (State Route 299 near Lewiston in Trinity County): Improve material disposal sites and construct culverts.
- Trinity Culverts (State Route 299 near Salyer and Junction City): Rehabilitation of deteriorated culverts to restore drainage system functionality.
- Portuguese and Cade Creek Fish Passage (State Route 96 near Happy Camp in Siskiyou County):Replace deteriorated large-diameter culverts with natural-bottom structures, reduce fish passage barriers, and adjust new approaches.
SB 1 provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually split between the state and local agencies. Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of SB 1 funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1.
For more information about transportation projects funded by SB 1, visit RebuildingCA.ca.gov.