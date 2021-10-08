The fall season has began and winter is around the corner. An on-going drought, combined with the threat of earthquakes, floods and landslides, makes it essential for Californians to be prepared for disasters, reports Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), reminding its customers the best time to prepare for an emergency or natural disaster is before it happens.
Start by gathering supplies and creating an emergency kit that will last for several days after a disaster. Be sure to include flashlights, fresh batteries, first aid supplies and cash. For those who have a kit, make sure it’s up to date.
Don’t forget to pack a go-bag, a bag of essential items ready for use in case evacuating a home is required.
Consider the unique needs of everyone in the family, including elderly, children and pets.
In a recent video on PG&E’s Safety Action Center website, viewers can watch a Sierra foothills family put through a simulated wildfire evacuation to demonstrate how being prepared can help bring calm to the chaos.
Emergency preparation tips
• Plan for multiple evacuation routes and discuss them with your family.
• Make sure generators are ready to operate safely.
• Learn how to open a garage door manually, as it may not function if the power is out.
• Have cash on hand and a full tank of gas.
• Keep mobile phones fully charged.
• Identify backup charging methods and keep hard copies of emergency numbers.
• Plan for medications that require refrigeration or devices that need power.
• Have masks and hand sanitizer readily available, both at home and in your car.
Electric safety tips
• Treat all low-hanging and downed power lines as if they are energized and extremely dangerous. Be aware of trees, pools of water and other objects that may be in contact with power lines. Report damaged power lines and electric equipment by calling 911, and then notify PG&E at 1-800-743-5000.
If a vehicle comes in contact with a downed power line:
• Stay inside! The safest place is in a car. The ground around the car may be energized.
• Honk the horn, roll down your window and yell for help.
• Warn others to stay away. Anyone who touches the equipment or ground around the vehicle may be injured.
• Use your mobile phone to call 911.
• Fire department, police and PG&E workers will tell you when it is safe to get out of the vehicle.
If there is a fire and you have to exit a vehicle that has come in contact with downed power lines:
• Remove loose items of clothing.
• Keep hands at your sides and jump clear of the vehicle, so you are not touching the car when your feet hit the ground.
• Keep both feet close together and shuffle away from the vehicle without picking up your feet.
Gas safety tips
• If ordered to evacuate, please evacuate as soon as possible. Do not shut off gas service just because of the evacuation order.
• If you smell gas, hear gas escaping, see a broken gas line, or suspect a gas leak, shut off the gas line, but only if it is safe to do so. Alert others and evacuate the area to an upwind location if possible.
• If you smell gas, do not use anything that could be a source of ignition, including candles, cell phones, flashlights, light switches, matches or vehicles, until you are a safe distance away.
• Customers who smell gas should vacate the premises immediately, call 911 and then PG&E at 1-800-743-5000.
• For additional information related to your gas service, please visit our website www.pge.com/gassafety.
Customers can get updates on power outages in their neighborhood using PG&E’s outage information line at 1-800-743-5002 and PG&E’s Electric Outage Map online at pge.com.