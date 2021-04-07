An illegal commercial marijuana operation busted in Rancho Tehama on April 5 netted plants, processed product, firearms and the arrest of a man from Washington.
The Tehama County District Attorney's Bureau of Investigations and the county Department of Environmental Health searched three separate properties in Rancho Tehama not related to each other but identified as potential criminal marijuana growing locations.
During the search, investigators reportedly arrested Jose Lucatero, 19, and seized a total of 2,442 plants, 18 pounds of processed marijuana bud packaged and ready for sale, three firearms, including an AR-15 riflle. The rifle is unlawful under California law and had allegedly been brought to the state from Washington.
Lucatero was booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of possession of assault weapon, possession of marijuana for sale and cultivation of marijuana.