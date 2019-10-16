Three people are behind bars following a bust by Corning police that resulted in the seizure of illegal firearms, drugs, cash and more.
A police officer noticed the three individuals, Silver Garcia, 32, of Ephrata, Wash., Darian Jeanie Arlene Morgan, 23, of Ritzville, Wash., and Kevin Isauro Ramos Enriquez, 24, of Sonora, Mexico acting suspiciously at the Shell gas station at the intersection of Edith Avenue and Solano Street in Corning around 11:20 p.m., Oct. 9, reported the Corning Police Department.
The officer followed the trio as they left the gas station in a Honda and made a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Liquor Cabinet at 2185 Solano St.
Garcia, who was driving, reportedly gave a false name to the officer and did not provide identification. His identity was later discovered during booking into the Tehama County Jail.
Morgan and Enriquez were passengers in the Honda, police said.
When officers allegedly observed a firearm in the front seat of the vehicle, all three occupants were told to exit the vehicle, at which time Garcia ran away but was quickly tackled by an officer following a short pursuit. He suffered a laceration to his head during the incident.
During a search of the vehicle, officers said they located a 9 mm handgun with two loaded 17 round magazines, an AR15-style short barreled assault rifle with five loaded high capacity magazines, 72.7 gross grams of methamphetamine, digital scale, $1,246 in cash, more ammunition, drug contraband and pepper spray.
It was discovered that Garcia was a convicted felon with alerts of violent tendencies and is wanted in Washington on felony charges. Morgan also is a convicted felon.
All three were booked into Tehama County Jail, Garcia after being treated at Mercy Medical Center for his injuries, on suspicion of unlawful possession of a short-barrel assault weapon, unlawful possession and concealment of a loaded handgun, possession of high capacity magazines, possession and transportation of controlled substances for sale, possession of a controlled substance while armed, felon in possession of pepper spray, possession of ammunition and firearms and resisting arrest.
Bail for Garcia was set at $123,000, $135,000 for Morgan and $155,000 for Enriquez.