A Red Bluff man is behind bars as the result of an investigation by the Tehama County District Attorney's Bureau of Investigations into illegal marijuana cultivation and sales.
He Hui Liu, 37, of Red Bluff was taken into custody by investigators Oct. 7 and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of felony maintaining a residence for illegal drug use, illegal marijuana cultivation and possession of marijuana for sale.
That same day, Tehama County District Attorney Bureau of Investigation served several search warrants within Red Bluff and the surrounding area regarding the illegal cultivation of marijuana following a two week investigation into Liu regarding multiple locations where it was believed he was cultivating marijuana illegally.
During the investigation surveillance was conducted on Liu who was reportedly seen at residences on Walbridge Street and at the Cabernet Apartments in Red Bluff.
Search warrants were served at both locations with assistance from the Red Bluff Police Department, Tehama County Sheriff’s Office, Tehama County Probation Department and Tehama County Environmental Health.
The initial searches led investigators to a third residence on Gilmore Ranch Road, just outside Red Bluff, and search warrant was obtained and conducted at that location as well, said the D.A.'s Bureau of Investigations.
Investigators learned two of the residences had reportedly been converted to illegally grow marijuana where over 900 marijuana plants were located between the two residences. Investigators said the residences were not equipped for an individual to reside inside them as all of the rooms had been closed off and the properties were restructured to only grow marijuana.
These residences allegedly had multiple building code violations and were determined to be unsafe structures.
Based on the investigation, it is believed Liu purchased the properties on Walbridge Street and Gilmore Ranch Road for the sole purpose of cultivating marijuana for sale.
Investigators said it is also believed Liu invested several hundred thousand dollars into the pot operation. Several bank accounts associated with the suspect were reportedly identified and frozen pending further search warrants.
The D.A.'s office said additional arrests and search warrants are anticipated.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Tehama County District Attorney Bureau of Investigation at 530-529-3590. All callers will remain confidential.