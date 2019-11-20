A site in Tehama County was one of several illegal pot grows shut down by the state’s Department of Fish and Wildlife in October. The busted sites were all properties owned by Fish and Wildlife and set aside as protected wildlife habitat.
Support for the different missions was provided by several entities, including the California Department of Justice, the National Guard, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office.
In Tehama County, an illegal grow was discovered along Antelope Creek in the Tehama Wildlife Area. Approximately 2,500 fully budded plants were eradicated and nearly 250 pounds of processed cannabis was seized. Evidence of a poached deer was also discovered.
No suspects were onsite or arrested, reported Fish and Wildlife.
In Kern County, wildlife officers eradicated nearly 10,000 illegal cannabis plants. Four subjects were arrested for felony cultivation, conspiracy, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a stolen firearm and numerous environmental violations. During the course of that investigation, officers located and eradicated another two plots adjacent to an ecological reserve with another 6,799 plants.
A third illegal grow site was discovered on Fish and Wildlife officers on land in western Kern County. Approximately 2,270 plants were eradicated and six search warrants were served all within a quarter mile of each other. There were no suspects at the locations.
Each property contained numerous environmental violations including litter, pollution, habitat destruction, illegal water diversions, alteration of a streambed, sediment discharge and other serious environmental crimes.
“Sadly, discovering thousands of illegal plants on CDFW property demonstrates the extent those involved in illegal cultivation will go to grow their product,” said David Bess, state Fish and Wildlife deputy director and chief of the law enforcement division. “Those individuals engaged in this egregious behavior have no respect for the unique species of plants and wildlife that depend on these protected areas to live and thrive.”
All the illegal cannabis grows were located in counties with sensitive wildlife habitat which are home to several important species of plants, birds, mammals and fish found nowhere else in the world, Bess said.
California Department of Fish and Wildlife encourages the public to report illegal cannabis cultivation and environmental crimes such as water pollution, water diversions and poaching to the CalTIP hotline by calling (888) 334-2258 or texting information to “TIP411” (847411).