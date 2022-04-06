Artist Patty Mackey well-known locally for her cake decorating, was told by people that her cakes were so beautiful they didn't want to cut into them and that she should start putting them on canvas.
Mackey took that suggestion to heart seven years ago. Taking some art classes, she began painting with thick oils because they were the same consistency of frosting. Using a technique called "Impasto" application of the oils gives her paintings a dimensional effect. Her use of textures and vibrant colors bring her subjects to life.
Mackey's Impasto-style art will be featured in the Main Event Gallery's April Western exhibit, "Brushes, Broncos and Buckaroos," along with the Impressionist-style art of Toni Gaylord. It also includes a special collection of original vintage Western and Native American art, more of the Wild Art Horses by Tehama Creatives and art by gallery members.
The exhibit opens with an artists reception Friday, April 8, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 710 Main St., Red Bluff. The show runs through May 7.
Mackey always had an interest in art. Drawing as a child was a way of expressing herself. Her mother was a professional seamstress and that's where she learned about design and putting colors together.
As a teenager she did a lot of baking and cake decorating which led to custom orders. Her cake decorating became her art for 42 years.
It was an easy transition to the Impasto technique on canvas, which involves applying layers of thick paint with different textures to get the effect she wants.
“I use not only a brush, but also a palette knife, paper towels, cardboard, a stick and rocks or my fingers," she said. "It's actually a lot of fun coming up with different things to get just the perfect effect. That's what makes my paintings unique."
All of Mackey's paintings are free-hand. She doesn't sketch anything.
Another key part of the artist's paintings are the custom frames she and her husband create for each piece of artwork. Some are dimensional and actually become an extension of the painting. Her specialty is the weathered wood frame with added accents.
Mackey's Western and Native American art are two of the many subjects she loves to paint.
"A lot of my ideas come to me in a dream or vision, or true life events or places, sometimes putting ideas together," she said. "I'm inspired by so many different things, because when you are an artist you look at things differently. You are thinking how could I paint that. I put a lot of love and tenderness into my paintings. They are an expression of me."
The Gallery is also presenting vintage Western and Native American art from the collection of Kay Nuss, graciously loaned by her son Scott Moore and his wife Heather. It will include original works by award-winning Western artist Martin Grelle along with some of his lithographs and other original Native American art and artifacts including a vintage saddle.
Nuss met and acquired Grelle's art when she lived in San Dimas and was on the Chamber of Commerce board that in initiated the first Annual Western Art Exhibit and Sale, in partnership with the American Indian And Cowboy Artists, in 1977. The event was dedicated to the preservation of the western spirit through the arts. A young Martin Grelle from Texas was one of the artists exhibiting. While there he stayed with the Nuss family as many artists did with the local people in those days when they came to town. Son Scott has pleasant memories of Grelle having dinner with them at their home.
The art exhibit is sponsored by the Tehama County Arts Council. Gallery hours are 11a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday, Friday., Saturday. For more information email: tcacarts@gmail.org