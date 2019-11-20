The Tehama Growers Meeting was well attended on Monday as experts in the field of agriculture addressed topics critical to the region.
Hosted by the Tehama County Farm Bureau, Department of Agriculture and University of California Cooperative Extension, the event was also a Continued Education Hours Workshop for those looking to add credits in ag eduction.
Held at the Tehama District Fairgrounds, growers were able to peruse a trade show of farming equipment, products and technology from several vendors and enjoy a tri-tip sandwich lunch prepared by Vic Woolery. Coffee, donuts and the lunch was provided by Nationwide Insurance.
Tehama County Assistant Agriculture Commissioner Tom Moss said the event was an overall complete success.
“We received a lot of positive feedback from both the vendors and the growers,” he added. “This was our inaugural Growers Meeting of this kind and we will definitely be organizing one for next year.”
In the past, the county ag department hosted a two hour growers meeting, but this event was the first to be hosted in conjunction with UCCE and the farm bureau, he explained.
Welcoming those in attendance was Tehama County Agriculture Commissioner Doni Rulofson.
Topics for the day ranged from weed control, pesticides, worker protection standards, pollinator protection, respirator requirements and ag legislation/regulations.
Presenters included Josh Davy of Tehama County UCCE, David Stoffel and Ryan Knight of the Tehama County Dept. of Ag, Jim Houston of the state Farm Bureau, Brad Hanson of UCCE, and Emma Colson of the state Department of Pesticide Regulations.
Moss said the overall theme for the day was focused on pesticide use and regulations.
“To maintain their pesticide application certificate, growers are required to earn six hours of continued education on the subject every three years. This event provided four of those required six hours,” he added.