Safe and Sane fireworks are now on sale in Corning in preparation for July 4th celebrations.
In addition, the community of Los Molinos is gearing up for its annual Chamber of Commerce and Los Molinos Veterans Hall Luau catered by Boar Hunter BBQ on July 2 from 3-10 p.m., followed two days later with the annual Los Molinos 4th of July Parade starting at 10 a.m. on Highway 99E. The theme for this year’s parade is “Hooray for the Red, White and Blue.”
The Los Molinos Chamber of Commerce is still taking applications for parade entries, call the Chamber at 530-366-2037 or go online to lmcoc2012@gmail.com.
Tickets for the Luau are $20 for adults and $12 for kids 12 and under and will be held at the Los Molinos Veterans Hall, 7980 Sherwood Blvd., with entertainment by High Voltage.
CalFire reminds residents to do their part in keeping the Independence Day holiday safe and sane in an effort to prevent injury and fires.
“Already this year our Arson and Bomb investigators and law enforcement officers have been busy assisting with numerous illegal fireworks enforcement operations,” said California State Fire Marshal Chief Mike Richwine. “We have a zero-tolerance stance toward the use, possession and transportation of illegal fireworks. Even ‘Safe and Sane’ fireworks are banned in many communities and bring stiff fines for illegal use.”
If is illegal to sell, transport or use fireworks that do not carry the “Safe and Sane” seal, as well as possess or use fireworks in a community where they are not permitted. Safe and Sane fireworks are allowed for use in Corning and Tehama County.
Red Bluff will have a Community Fireworks Show at 9 p.m., July 4 just south of the River Park, 555 Washington St.
If convicted of illegal use, possession or transportation of fireworks, violators could be fined up to $50,000, as well as be sent to jail for up to one year, according to CalFire. Parents are liable for any damage or injuries caused by their children.
Illegal fireworks include bottle rockets, skyrockets, roman candles, aerial shells, firecrackers and any other fireworks that explode, go into the air, or move on the ground in an uncontrollable manner.
“Fire conditions are elevated and the 4th of July, along with the use of fireworks, only increases that risk for wildfires,” said CalFire Director and Fire Chief Joe Tyler. “If is critical that Californians be vigilant and consider leaving the fireworks to the professionals.”