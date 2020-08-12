Some are there for nothing more than to work off fines, community service hours and jail time - others see the opportunity to work at the Tehama County AB 109 Inmate Farm as a chance to learn new skills, develop a work ethic and reap the satisfaction of being productive and beneficial to the community.
Under the direction of Jerry Swart, a civilian who oversees the everyday functions at the property on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff, the goal is sustainability, both for the farm and for the inmates willing to cultivate a better life for themselves.
Four years ago when Swart took on the job of rehabilitating the farm, it was a formidable task to bring life back into what he refers to as the “dead soil” of the property, which sits east of the Tehama District Fairgrounds and behind the Sportsman’s Lodge.
“This acreage used to be the Red Bluff Garden Center where every imaginable weed killer and chemical fertilizer was used. It destroyed the soil and we are working very hard to bring life back into this piece of earth,” he said. “Kind of what we are trying to do for the people who come here to work, bring something back into their lives if we can.”
The farm is just one piece of the Tehama County Sheriff’s Department AB 109 inmate program, which provides alternative options to inmates serving their time outside of the county jail within the community - the majority fitted with ankle monitors to keep track of their movements. The Sportsman’s Lodge is now owned by the county and provides temporary housing to qualified AB 109 inmates. Right next to the farm is the AB 109 Auto Shop where inmates learn automotive skills, and then there is the AB 109 Wood Shop.
Tehama County Sheriff Dave Hencratt refers to the AB 109 program acreage as the “campus,” in reference to the amount of productive learning that can go on there.
“During my campaign running for Tehama County Sheriff one of my promises was the programs and housing provided at this campus,” he said. “The theory behind it is, we have a guy who runs it, we have inmates doing their time working here doing anything from digging ditches, to welding, pulling weeds, planting and picking produce to constructing housing for chickens. It’s not that we are teaching them to be farmers, we are teaching them about work and reward, putting in a days work, and work ethic.”
Swart says he has a pretty good understanding of the people he works with on the farm.
“I’ve had my own problems in my life that I have had to work through, and this is one of the best places to do it,” he added.
Hencratt describes Swart as a man with a wealth of knowledge.
“Spending time with him is pretty darn cool,” he said. “You never leave without learning something new. He makes this place happen.”
The garden and the produce that comes out of it is 100 percent organic, with the vast majority going to the kitchen at the Tehama County Jail to feed the inmates.
“The amount of food that comes out of this garden every year easily helps to offset the $18,000 in general budget funding set aside to run the farm,” Hencratt said. “In addition, the extra produce and eggs go to non-profit organizations like Empower Tehama, the Senior Nutrition Program and other food banks that serve the less fortunate in the county.”
Swart’s work over the past four years has resulted in productive fruit trees, a continuing and rotating harvest of vegetables, a healthy flock of chickens that produce all the eggs the jail can use and fertilizer for the farm, a water-saving irrigation system, all with the purpose of being completely sustainable, the theory of permaculture.
In addition, using a majority of repurposed supplies, Swart built a permanent restroom on the farm to replace the port-a-potty that was once there.
“We really try to reuse and repurpose everything we can,” Swart says. “This is a work in progress of restoration and sustainability.”
That repurposing includes enormous piles of shavings and manure donated by the fairgrounds and hundreds of pounds of donated coffee grounds from Dutch Bros. on a regular basis, all used to restore the health of the farm’s soil.
The inmates who work at the farm are as varied as what is grown there. Some say they are just putting in their time, and others feel what they are learning at the farm is truly making a difference in their lives.
“I’m learning what it means to put in a days work,” said one inmate. “I have something to look forward to everyday coming here, and what it means to show up regularly and on time.”
Another inmate said he enjoys the work and has learned a lot from Swart.
“This farm has taught me about doing a job, getting things done. I think that is something I will be able to use when looking for a real job,” he added. “I’ve learned some things about myself here, that I can do something good.”
Swart said that while not every inmate goes on to stay out of trouble after working at the farm, he has seen some real success stories over the years, more often than not.