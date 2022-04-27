Tehama County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the death of a Red Bluff man after his body was located off McCoy Rd in the unincorporated area of Red Bluff on April 8.
The body of Aaron James Ripley, 41, was located in a wooded area of McCoy Road near Matlock Loop Road by a citizen, reported the sheriff's office.
Tehama County Sheriff's Office detectives and deputy coroners arrived and began investigating the circumstances surrounding the deceased body.
On April 22 an autopsy was performed on the body by the Tehama County Coroner's Office. The preliminary autopsy results did not identify any obvious injuries or trauma that would be consistent with foul play. A cause of death is pending final autopsy results, said the sheriff's office.
Anyone who has any information into this investigation is requested to contact the Tehama County Sheriff's Office at (530) 529-7920.